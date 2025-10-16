Advertisement
GODDESS CHAMUNDESHWARI TEMPLE

Rishab Shetty Celebrates Kantara Chapter 1 Success At Goddess Chamundeshwari And Srikanteshwara Temples In Mysuru - PICS

Kantara Chapter 1 was released on October 2, 2025 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English languages respectively. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishab Shetty Celebrates Kantara Chapter 1 Success At Goddess Chamundeshwari And Srikanteshwara Temples In Mysuru - PICS

New Delhi: To celebrate and express gratitude for the super success of his latest film Kantara Chapter 1, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty headed to Mysuru on a temple visit. He headed to Goddess Chamundeshwari temple and sought her blessings, followed by his visit to Srikanteshwara temple, praying to Lord Shiva.

Rishab Shetty Visits Mysuru Temples

Rishab Shetty’s journey to Mysuru comes on the heels of Kantara Chapter 1’s extraordinary box office run, which has touched close to Rs 700 crore worldwide. Fans across the country continue to celebrate the Kantara phenomenon, applauding the storyline and narrative.

He was spotted wearing the traditional off-white attire while visiting the temples. The actor-filmmaker is a deeply rooted in the spiritual traditions of the region and his temple visits to express gratitude further cement the cultural narrative that has made Kantara a landmark film.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 was released on October 2, 2025 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English languages respectively. The original movie Kantara grossed Rs 400 crore at the box office and was made on just Rs 15 crore budget, proving to be a massive hit.

Rukmini Vasanth plays Kanakavathi and Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah is seen as Kulashekara in the period drama.

