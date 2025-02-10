Rishab Shetty Celebrates Wedding Anniversary Ahead Of 'Kantara: Chapter 1 – A Legend' Release

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty, one of the most acclaimed actors and filmmakers in Indian cinema, is eagerly anticipating the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 – A Legend, the highly awaited prequel to his breakout hit, Kantara. Following the massive success of the original film, which became a cultural phenomenon, Shetty is set to once again captivate audiences with this new chapter.

Amid the excitement surrounding the film's release, Shetty is taking time to celebrate his personal life, marking his wedding anniversary with wife Pragathi Shetty. He shared a touching video with his wife and two children, expressing his deep love and gratitude. In his heartfelt caption, he wrote, "You are the love of my life, the warmth in my heart, the confidence behind my success, and the hope for my tomorrows. In this beautiful journey of togetherness, stay with me always as my patience, my strength, and my everything..Love you forever..Happy Anniversary.."

Kantara, produced by Hombale Films and starring Shetty, became a global sensation, renowned for its compelling storytelling, cultural depth, and stunning visuals. As anticipation builds for Kantara: Chapter 1 – A Legend, fans are eager to see how the prequel will continue the unique blend of folklore and fantasy that made the original film so captivating.

In exciting news, sources reveal that the team is collaborating with international specialists to choreograph an extraordinary action sequence, further raising anticipation. Kantara: Chapter 1 – A Legend is slated for release on October 2, 2025, and is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year, with box-office records within its sights.