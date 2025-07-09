Rishab Shetty Visits Shri Brahmalingeshwara Temple With Family, Seeks Blessings - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Following the phenomenal success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty has firmly established himself as one of Indian cinema’s leading stars. His powerful performance and visionary direction earned him widespread acclaim, a devoted fan base, and immense respect within the industry.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Rishab Shetty is known for his deep spiritual devotion. Recently, on his birthday, he visited a temple with his wife, Pragathi Shetty and their children, Ranvit and Raadya, to offer prayers and seek blessings. The family was seen spending quality time together in a serene atmosphere, reflecting their close bond and shared faith.

On the professional front, Rishab Shetty is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with Kantara: Chapter 1, a much-anticipated film promising an immersive journey steeped in folklore and spirituality. He is also set to appear in the mythological epic Jai Hanuman and the grand historical drama The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. These projects underscore his versatility and commitment to bringing culturally rich stories to life, resonating deeply with viewers across India.

Kantara: Chapter 1 New Poster Unveiled On Rishab Shetty’s Birthday

Kantara smashed the box office in 2022, becoming the biggest sleeper hit of the year and one of the most successful pan-India films to date. Produced by Hombale Films, the film laid a strong foundation for its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, which quickly became one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Earlier, a poster featuring Rishab Shetty in a never-seen-before, intense avatar had created a buzz among fans and film lovers. On the occasion of Rishab’s birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster and officially announced the completion of the film’s shoot, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the project.

They wrote in the caption, "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes… #Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions.

Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon… #KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025. ದಂತಕಥೆಯ ಮುನ್ನುಡಿ… ಆ ನುಡಿಗೊಂದು ಪರಿಚಯ… ಮನದಾಳದ ಕಥೆಗೆ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತ."