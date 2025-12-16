New Delhi: Ranveer Singh's mimicry of the Daivas from the Kantara movie starring Rishab Shetty at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, courted massive controversy. While Ranveer shared an apology on social media after a few days, the lead star of Kantara and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has first time reacted to the incident.

At an event by Behindwoods in Chennai, Rishab Shetty without naming Ranveer spoke on the stage about how there’s always a risk when making a film like Kantara, and how people then try to mimic it. He added, "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us."

Kantara filmmaker and actor shared his thoughts on how he feels uncomfortable when anyone tries to mimic or mock the daivas despite the film’s team requesting otherwise, reports Hindustan Times.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ranveer Singh's Daiva Controversy

For the unversed, Ranveer mimicked a scene inspired by Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence which has garnered a lot of criticism. It refers to the sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi - the fierce guardian spirit worshipped in Tulu Nadu.

At the IFFI stage, Ranveer hailed the Kantara movie franchise, and tried to recreate the moment with humour, describing Chaundi as a 'female ghost', imitating with exaggerated expression.

Ranveer further joked, "Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? pointing at Rishab Shetty, “Tell this guy.”

Followed by a massive uproar on social media, a complaint was filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Metal against Ranveer Singh.