Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pens emotional note, ‘Until we meet again’

Mumbai: Jewellery designer turned actress Riddhima Kapoor Sahni seems to have become emotional on account of her father and late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor's sixth death anniversary on April 30.

Riddhima penned an emotional note in remembrance of her father with love and longing.

Taking to her social media account, Riddhima shared a heartfelt tribute along with a classic portrait of the late actor.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She wrote, “Until we meet again. I’ll keep celebrating you loving you and missing you–always.”

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling leukemia.

The veteran actor had been undergoing treatment for cancer and battling it hard for several months prior to his demise.

He passed away during the peak of the first wave of COVID-19 in India, when strict restrictions were in place, due to which unfortunately, only close family members present in Mumbai could attend his last rites.

Also Read: ‘Border 2’ director Anurag Singh had a love story planned with Irrfan Khan and Tabu that never took off — here’s why

At his funeral, his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were present to bid him a final goodbye. Alia Bhatt, who is now Ranbir’s wife, was also seen standing by the family during the difficult time.

Unfortunately, Riddhima who resides in Delhi after her marriage, could not reach Mumbai immediately due to travel restrictions imposed during the nationwide lockdown.

On the professional front, Riddhima, originally a jewellery designer by profession, in recent years has stepped into the entertainment space.

She was seen making her acting debut in the reality web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2.

She is now all set to make her big Bollywood acting debut with Dadi Ki Shaadi, which will also feature her mother Neetu Kapoor in a lead role, while her daughter Samara will reportedly make a special appearance.