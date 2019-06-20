close

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor enjoys 'famjam' moment in New York

"Famjam. NYC diaries, happy days only. No looking back now," Riddhima captioned the image. 

Rishi Kapoor enjoys &#039;famjam&#039; moment in New York

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, posed for a photograph with his "famjam".

Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photograph of herself along with daughter Samara and parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

"Famjam. NYC diaries, happy days only. No looking back now," Riddhima captioned the image. 

The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends, like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher, ensuring that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple. 

 

