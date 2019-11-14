Rishi Kapoor shares childhood pic with Anil and Boney Kapoor

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared a childhood photograph of himself with brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor.

Rishi on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared a throwback black-and-white picture of himself along with Anil and Boney among many others sipping on cola. He called it the "original Coca Cola advertisement".

Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

In September, Rishi returned to India after undergoing medical treatment in New York.

On the work front, he was last seen on screen in "102 Not Out" alongside Amitabh Bachchan.