Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor trained Neetu 'well' in scrabble: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Mumbai: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since she arrived in Mumbai, after the demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

From clicking selfies to playing a game of scrabble, Riddhima is trying her best to make her mom feel happy amidst the difficult times.

On Thursday, she shared a glimpse of a scrabble session with Neetu, recalling how her father Rishi Kapoor had coached her mom in the game.

"Dad trained mom well! She beat me twice already," Riddhima captioned the image.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. He had been battling Leukemia for the past two years.

 

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Scrabble
