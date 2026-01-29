Riteish Deshmukh attends Ajit Pawar’s last rites in Baramati; pays final respects as visuals surface

New Delhi: The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar were performed on Thursday at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, following a tragic plane crash.

Several political leaders and supporters attended the funeral, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Murlidhar Mohol and former Union minister Sharad Pawar.

Among those present was actor Riteish Deshmukh, who paid his respects to the late leader in Baramati.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Actor Riteish Deshmukh attends the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Baramati pic.twitter.com/rV0Klhfl6v — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh expressed deep sorrow over Ajit Pawar’s demise, stating that the untimely loss of the Maharashtra leader had left him “deeply shocked” and “heartbroken.”

Deshmukh, who knew Pawar personally, took to social media to mourn the passing of one of the state’s most influential political figures.

“Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel,” he wrote on X.

“He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state. His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void,” the actor added.

Recalling his interactions with the leader, Deshmukh said, “I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, and I will always remember the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters.”

About the accident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, along with four others, died when the chartered aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the landing runway of Baramati airport on Wednesday morning.

Visuals from the site showed the aircraft engulfed in flames with thick smoke billowing into the air. Pawar was travelling with two staff members — a personal security officer and an attendant — and two crew members: pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak.

Pawar was on his way to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zila Parishad elections. He had been in Mumbai a day earlier, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.