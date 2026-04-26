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RAJA SHIVAJI

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple ahead of ‘Raja Shivaji’ release

Ahead of their film Raja Shivaji’s release, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh sought blessings at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple in Bhiwandi.

|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple ahead of ‘Raja Shivaji’ release(Source: IANS)

Mumbai: Ahead of the theatrical release of the highly anticipated biopic, "Raja Shivaji", Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh offered prayers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple in Bhiwandi, Thane, seeking blessings for their next.  

Riteish and Genelia were seen performing a traditional aarti during the religious visit, after which they even interacted with the fans.

The couple was welcomed with a dhol-tasha performance. After this, Maha Aarti and a traditional aarti were formed. The females were decked up in traditional navvari sarees as the villagers gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Riteish and Genelia.

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Going the extra mile, a beautiful ‘Raja Shivaji’ themed rangoli was also created as part of the welcome.

Made under the direction of Riteish, "Raja Shivaji" brings together an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, and Genelia, along with others.

Also Read: Preity Zinta seeks blessings at Delhi’s Hanuman Mandir after Punjab Kings’ record chase in IPL 2026

Apart from directing the drama, Riteish has also written and produced it, along with playing the titular character.

Presented by Jio Studios, "Raja Shivaji", a Mumbai Film Company production, is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh. 

"Raja Shivaji" is a historical epic inspired by the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India. He established an independent kingdom by challenging the Deccan Sultanates and the Mughal Empire.

Refreshing your memory, back in 1663, Shivaji led a successful raid on Pune, targeting Mughal general Shaista Khan, effectively weakening the Mughal control in the region. 

The camera work for the movie has been handled by Santosh Sivan, with Urvashi Saxena heading the editing department.

"Raja Shivaji" is set to release in the cinema halls across the globe on May 1. The drama will be available in multiple languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

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