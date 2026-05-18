RJ Mahvash reacts to 'unfollowing' cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, clarifies dating rumours

New Delhi: RJ Mahvash has finally addressed the infamous incident of 'unfollowing' cricketer Yuzvender Chahal on social media which caught netizens' reaction. The two were rumoured to be dating each other but they never officially announced it. Both were often spotted hanging out at the matches and that's wat added fuel to the relationship rumour.

ALSO READ: Amid Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash Says 'I Am Lucky For Team India'

RJ Mahvash dating Yuzvendra Chahal?

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In a podcast with Pinkvilla, RJ Mahvash was asked about the whole 'unfollowing' incident regarding her and cricketer Yuzvender Chahal. She said, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument and they follow-unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talk absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it."

On being more than friends, Mahvash replied, "No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time, (during Chahal's separation phase) he needed a good friend. So we all were just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth also, we'll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him."

ALSO READ: Taniya Chatterjee breaks silence on Yuzvendra Chahal defamation row, says ‘It was just a casual compliment’

About RJ Mahvash

RJ Mahvash is a famous radio jockey, actor and content creator. She also gained recognition on social media for creating prank videos. She started her career during the final year of college when she secured a position at Radio Mirchi 98.3 as a radio jockey.

Yuzy and Mahvash's dating rumours began when the cricketer was in the process of getting divorce from ex-wife Dhanashree Verma.