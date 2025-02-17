Roadies Double Cross: Prince Narula Abuses The Contestant After He Accuses Him & Yuvika Chaudhary of Taking Bribes

Mumbai: The latest episode of Roadies Double Cross was filled with explosive drama as a contestant accused gang boss Prince Narula and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, of accepting bribes to secure spots on the reality show. The shocking claim led to a heated confrontation, with Prince lashing out at the contestant for dragging his wife’s name into the controversy.

The controversy erupted when a contestant alleged that Prince Narula had demanded ₹20 lakhs to guarantee a place in the competition. The claims were further fueled when host Rannvijay Singh came across a participant’s file that contained suspicions about Prince accepting money in exchange for a confirmed spot on Roadies Double Cross.

The accusation sent shockwaves through the room, with contestants and gang leaders reacting strongly to the unexpected development.

Prince was quick to refute the claims, shutting down the contestant with a firm response. “Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai please dekhna, khud auditions de aur aa.”

(“My brother has been auditioning for the past five years, and after last year, he finally stopped because he didn’t get selected! And I have never told anyone to favour my brother in auditions—he went on his own.”)

The situation escalated when another contestant, Dayali, claimed that a former Roadies participant, Siwet, had allegedly secured a spot by making contact with Prince’s wife, Yuvika Chaudhary. This remark enraged Prince, who immediately lashed out. “Dekho mere tak baat hoti na, mai kuch nahi bolta, but ab tumne meri wife ka naam liya hai.” (“If this was just about me, I wouldn’t have reacted, but now you’ve taken my wife’s name.”)

Things got even more chaotic when Siwet was called into the discussion. Soon after, Rakesh, the source of the claim, was also brought in. However, Rakesh completely denied the bribery allegations, making it clear that the accusations were nothing more than baseless gossip.

Frustrated by the false claims, Prince questioned the contestant, “Tujhe lagta hai, hum bikau hain?” (Do you think we are for sale?)

As emotions ran high and contestants found themselves caught in the turmoil, host Rannvijay Singh intervened to calm the situation. He warned the contestants about the dangers of believing and spreading rumours, emphasizing that fraud and scams happen everywhere but should not be blindly trusted.