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Robert Pattinson compares his 'The Odyssey' character to Jacob from 'Twilight'

Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic action-fantasy film 'The Odyssey' is set to release on 17 July 2026. 

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Robert Pattinson compares his 'The Odyssey' character to Jacob from 'Twilight'
Image Credit: IMDb

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