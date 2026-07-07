Robert Pattinson compares his 'The Odyssey' character to Jacob from 'Twilight'

Washington: Robert Pattinson has drawn an unexpected comparison between his character, 'Antinous', in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic action-fantasy film 'The Odyssey' and 'Jacob' from 'The Twilight Saga', saying his latest role places him in another on-screen love triangle."I think they will be rooting for him. I keep comparing it... it's kind of like Jacob in Twilight," Pattinson responded with a laugh, referring to Taylor Lautner's character from the blockbuster vampire franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.