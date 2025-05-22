New Delhi: One of the biggest Pan-India superstars, Yash has been balancing back-to-back schedules for two of the most anticipated films, Toxic The Fairytale, and now Ramayana: Part One.

The actor has always been known as a devoted family man among his fanbase and has also been managing to take time out for the family amidst his busy work schedule.

While also kickstarting the shooting for Ramayana last month by taking the blessings of Lord Shiva at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple, rocking star Yash was seen spending time with his wife, exuding a picture-perfect couple.

'KGF Chapter 2 Star wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to share glimpses of their family moments, posting some heartwarming pictures with the star.

Posting a series of pictures she captioned it with, "The most important thing in a relationship is not what you do together, but what you understand in silence."

Take A Look:

The series of heartwarming picture, stole hearts of the netizens who went ahead calling them, " Best husband best wife" with another netizen writing, "That look into each others eyes"

One fan called out the third photo romantically calling it, "Let's hold hands and climb the stairs of life" moment.

One more fan called them the, "Inspiration for all Couple."

Yash is gearing up for two massive holiday releases in 2026, diving deep into both projects not just from the perspective of an actor, but also taking an active role as a producer.

The first project, "Toxic: The Fairytale," is set to make a grand debut worldwide on March 19, 2026, timed to coincide with significant celebrations such as Eid-ul-Fitr and Ugadi.

Following that, Yash will unveil "Ramayana: Part 1" during the much-anticipated Diwali season in 2026. This epic tale is expected to draw in large audiences, as it taps into the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, further amplifying the film's reach and impact.