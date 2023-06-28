Tum Kya Mile Is Alia Bhatt's First Song After Giving Birth To Raha

Director Karan Johar is all set to release the first song, Tum kya Mile, from his much-awaited film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, today at 12 PM. The song has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt romancing in the snow-covered mountains and is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Earlier, the teaser for the film was also released, and it received an endearing response from the netizens. Ahead of the song’s launch, Karan Johar has penned a heartfelt note describing the experience of the song.

Alia Bhatt’s First Shoot After ‘Raha’

In a long post on his social media, KJo revealed that Tum Kya Mile was Alia Bhatt’s first shoot after she gave birth to her daughter, Raha. In the post, he also apologised to her for making her wear a chiffon saree in extremely cold weather. Alia and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, gave birth to their daughter in November last year. The Brahamastra stars tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony in April 2022. Before that, the couple had been dating each other for the past five years.

According to an excerpt from the Instagram post, KJo wrote, "This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel. I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons...in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps)."

KJo’s Tribute To Yash Chopra

Coming back to the post, the SOTY director also paid homage to the late filmmaker Yash Chopra through the song. He revealed that this song is inspired by the snow-capped mountains and chiffon sarees that were signature moments in Yash Raj’s films. In his post, Karan wrote, "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours….I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say "you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it " but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me…Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true."

He also showed his gratitude towards choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for her contribution to the song and thanked her for taking control of the shoot and giving her whole heart to it.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The film will mark KJo’s return as a director after seven years and is expected to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.