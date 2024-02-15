New Delhi: Hold onto your seats as Unsocials, the brainchild of the visionary Rohan Bansal, takes the world of hospitality promotion to new heights by collaborating with a star-studded lineup of influencers. This isn't just a collaboration; it's a dynamic fusion of creativity and influence that promises to redefine the narrative of the hospitality sector.

In an exhilarating move, Unsocials has expanded its reach, transcending borders and tapping into the powerhouse of India's top YouTubers. Picture this: Elvish Yadav, UK 07, Kirti Mehra, Triggered Insaan, and many more – digital juggernauts known for their magnetic charm and massive followings. This star-studded lineup is set to curate an immersive experience, bringing the world of hospitality to life through their unique storytelling and engaging content.

But wait, there's more! Unsocials has also joined forces with Bollywood luminaries, including Roshni Walia, Chahat Khanna, Surabhi Das, and an array of other celebrated figures. These icons will add a touch of glamour and sophistication, elevating the hospitality narrative to cinematic proportions.

And here's the twist: Unsocials has recently opened new ventures in Thailand and Dubai, where they are poised to sign Thai and Arab influencers, expanding the cultural tapestry of their influence.