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  • /Rohit Bose Roy shares rare picture with Salman Khan, reveals the ‘affection’ behind their decades-old bond

Rohit Bose Roy shares rare picture with Salman Khan, reveals the ‘affection’ behind their decades-old bond

Rohit Bose Roy has given fans a glimpse into his close friendship with Salman Khan by sharing a candid picture with the superstar. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Rohit Bose Roy shares rare picture with Salman Khan, reveals the ‘affection’ behind their decades-old bond
Image Credit: Rohit Bose Roy, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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