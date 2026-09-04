/Rohit Bose Roy shares rare picture with Salman Khan, reveals the ‘affection’ behind their decades-old bond

Sharing the picture, Rohit wrote, “This gentleman here gives me the right to take a picture with him like this that no one else has the balls to! And the story behind this is that this is the Salman Khan no one knows. Coz this kind of affection is reserved for the ones he loves. I’m forever grateful for this love and affection. There are so many stories I could say about him but I won’t because they are precious to me and they will be part of my book! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for all the love.”