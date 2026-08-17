Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with brother Ronit Roy: ‘That’s why you need a brother’

Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with brother Ronit Roy: ‘That’s why you need a brother’

Rohit Roy gave fans a peek into his playful bond with elder brother Ronit Roy as the two actors turned a gym session into a fun-filled sibling moment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with brother Ronit Roy: ‘That’s why you need a brother’
Image Credit: Rohit Bose Roy, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with brother Ronit Roy: ‘That’s why you need a brother’
2
3
4
5