/Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with brother Ronit Roy: ‘That’s why you need a brother’

In his post, Rohit joked that what could have been a set of “cool gym pics” was interrupted when Ronit decided to photobomb the pictures. Sharing their images, he wrote, “This is how it started! And then Mr. @ronitboseroy decided to photobomb what might have been some cool gym pics! And that’s why you need a brother!! One you can be goofy with anywhere, anytime, any reason!!.”