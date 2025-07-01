New Delhi: With a career that has quietly redefined what it means to be a relatable star, Rohit Saraf has always let his work speak louder than any label. From his early appearances in ciritcally acclaimed films like 'Dear Zindagi', 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'Ludo' to becoming the internet’s 'national crush' through Netflix's Mismatched, Rohit’s journey has been shaped by an understated sincerity that audiences instantly connect with.

Last year, Rohit headlined 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', a fresh take on coming-of-age romance that marked his first major theatrical lead.

While many actors draw a hard line between streaming and theatrical releases, Rohit sees it differently. For him, each medium has simply offered a different way to grow as an actor and as a person.

Rohit Saraf On Exploring OTT And Theatrical Medium

Talking about OTT and Theatrical medium Saraf said, 'I’ve been very lucky. OTT gave me connection and recognition, and films are now giving me new challenges and a wider canvas,' he reflects. 'But honestly, I don't see it as one versus the other. For me, it's always about stories that move people, no matter where they live.'

It is this balance between the warmth of familiarity and the thrill of reinvention that defines Rohit's current phase. He isn't chasing stardom in the loud, conventional sense. Instead, he’s building something more enduring: a body of work that feels authentic, surprising, and quietly transformative.

Rohit Saraf In DCA Squad

Earlier Filmmaker Karan Johar has officially announced that Rohit is a part of Dharma's talent management agency, DCA Talent. Dharma Cornerstone Agency is a talent management agency by Dharma Productions and Cornerstone. karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories on April 30, and re-shared a post by DCA Talent which officially welcomed Rohit in the agency. Karan wrote, "Welcome to your new home and family... Having known you for years and watched you grow from strength to strength as an artist I can't wait to see your journey unravel with us..."

On work front, Rohit was last seen in Mismatched season 3, streaming on Netflix. His will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, backed by Dharma productions Directed by Shashank Khaitan the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.