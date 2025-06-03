Rohit Saraf Pens Heartfelt Note For Mani Ratnam As 'Thug Life' Nears Release

New Delhi: Actor Rohit Saraf, who stars in Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film Thug Life, took to social media to share an emotional tribute to the legendary filmmaker. In a post filled with gratitude and admiration, Saraf described the opportunity as “a dream” and “a bucket list moment,” expressing how honoured he felt to work with the celebrated director.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, the actor wrote, “It’s not every day that you get an opportunity to be part of a legacy as rich as yours... to be a small part of your story.” His tribute gave fans a rare look into the making of Thug Life, further fuelling excitement around his character, which appears to be layered and intense.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam sir!

It’s not every day that you get an opportunity to be part of a legacy as rich as yours. It’s an absolute honor and a dream to have had the fortune to stand in your frames, to be directed by you, and to be a small part of your story. From being one of the millions around the world who are enamored by your vision, to now being a humble part of it.. this is truly a bucket list moment. I wish you and the entire #ThugLife team all the very best."

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Saraf’s career as he steps into the world of auteur-led cinema. With Thug Life expected to be a major cinematic event, fans and industry insiders alike hailed the actor’s achievement, anticipating his growing popularity, especially among South Indian audiences.

The film, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, is set to release soon, and Saraf’s post has only added to the growing buzz around it.