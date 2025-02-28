Rohit Saraf Reacts To The Post Of Being In One-Sided Love With Prajakta Koli

Mumbai: Rohit Saraf’s absence from Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli’s wedding has sparked a wave of speculation online. Prajakta recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, in an intimate ceremony in Karjat, Gujarat, surrounded by close friends and family. While celebrities like Mallika Dua, Mithila Palkar, and Taaruk Raina were in attendance, fans were quick to notice that Rohit was missing from the celebrations.

The rumours gained momentum when a fan on Reddit pointed out that Rohit had liked a post about unrequited love. The post featured an old video of him and Prajakta dancing together, with a caption hinting at someone coming between a love story. Though the post wasn’t recent, the timing of Rohit’s interaction with it led fans to wonder if he was subtly expressing his feelings.

However, many fans defended Rohit, arguing that the speculation was unnecessary. One user commented, “People need to stop assuming things just because they shipped an on-screen couple. Rohit and Prajakta are great friends, that’s it.” Another added, “Liking a reel doesn’t mean he’s heartbroken. Let’s not overthink it.”

Amid the chatter, Rohit finally addressed the situation in the most subtle way possible—by publicly congratulating Prajakta and Vrishank. Taking to Instagram, he reshared their wedding post and wrote, “Congratulations, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal. You both make the most beautiful couple.”

His message instantly put an end to the speculation, proving that there was no bad blood between him and Prajakta. However, Prajakta has yet to respond to his congratulatory post.

While fans were disappointed that Rohit didn’t attend Prajakta’s big day, reports suggest that he was busy with prior work commitments. Given his rising popularity and packed schedule, it seems like his absence was purely circumstantial rather than personal.



Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli’s on-screen chemistry in Mismatched led to constant shipping by fans, but their real-life equation has always been one of friendship. The rumours of unrequited love seem to be nothing more than over-analysis by the internet. With Rohit’s public congratulatory message, it’s safe to say that he is nothing but happy for Prajakta and her new journey with Vrishank.