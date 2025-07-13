New Delhi: Actor Rohit Saraf has left fans buzzing with excitement after sharing a tantalising poster teasing his upcoming collaboration. The image, recently unveiled on social media, features Saraf alongside a stellar ensemble including Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah, each locking eyes with the camera in an intense, dramatic stare that hints at a gripping narrative.

The makers amped up the mystery with a cryptic caption: “all eyes on tomorrow”, building suspense ahead of the official reveal. Saraf added to the anticipation by resharing the poster on his Instagram stories, confirming that the official announcement is set for Monday, July 14.

Further fueling excitement, the actor posted a solo image of himself from the project, writing, “Don’t blink. Monday changes everything. Stay tuned.” The post has left fans speculating about the nature of the collaboration and eager for details.

Meanwhile, Saraf is also gearing up for the release of his next big-screen outing, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated for release on September 12.

Last year, Rohit Saraf took centre stage in Ishq Vishk Rebound, a modern reimagining of the classic coming-of-age romance, marking his first major lead role in a theatrical release. Reflecting on his journey across both OTT and cinema, Saraf shared, "I’ve been very lucky. OTT gave me connection and recognition, and films are now giving me new challenges and a wider canvas."

He added, "But honestly, I don't see it as one versus the other. For me, it's always about stories that move people, no matter where they live."

With two major projects on the horizon, Rohit Saraf is clearly gearing up for a busy and exciting second half of 2025.