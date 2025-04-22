Rohit Shetty Calls Golmaal Biggest Gamble Of His Career On Komal Nahta’s Podcast

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, opened up on his bollywood journey in a recent episode of Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast.

The director known for delivering some of Bollywood’s biggest commercial hits, shared pivotal moments in his career during th episode . In a candid conversation, Shetty revealed that making Golmaal was the biggest risk he’s ever taken — and one that ultimately redefined his career.

In the 58-minute episode, Komal Nahta asked the director what he considered the game-changing film in his journey. Without hesitation, Shetty said, "Golmaal is the biggest risk I’ve taken, and that worked for me."

Released in 2006, Golmaal marked a genre shift for Shetty, who was previously known for directing action films. Casting Ajay Devgn — an action star — in a full-blown comedy was an unconventional move at the time. But the gamble paid off, spawning a successful franchise with four installments and a fifth currently in development.

“Back then, I had mostly been working on action films. Shifting to comedy, that too with Ajay Devgn, was a massive leap of faith. But sometimes the biggest risks bring the biggest rewards,” Shetty shared.

The director also reflected on another bold move — releasing Sooryavanshi in theatres during the post-pandemic uncertainty in 2021, a time when the OTT boom had taken over. Despite the challenges, the film's theatrical release turned out to be a major success.

Throughout the conversation, Shetty delved into topics ranging from the evolution of Bollywood to the importance of nurturing relationships with actors and crews, as well as the ongoing debate between OTT and traditional theatrical releases.

A true testament to his longevity and impact in the industry, Shetty’s episode on *Game Changers* offers fans a rare look behind the blockbuster façade — showcasing the calculated risks and deep passion that have shaped his journey.

Game Changers by Komal Nahta continues to shine a light on some of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. The full episode featuring Rohit Shetty is now streaming on YouTube.