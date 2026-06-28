Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Rohit Shetty gets extortion threat, Rs 20 crore ransom demanded: Report

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has reportedly received a death threat with a Rs 20 crore extortion demand, allegedly from the Lawrence gang.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Rohit Shetty gets extortion threat, Rs 20 crore ransom demanded: Report
Image Credit: (Image: @rohit shetty/Instagram)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Weather update: Heavy rain alert for Northeast, Tamil Nadu as monsoon advances; heatwave to persist in east UP
india weather update2 min ago
2
india semiconductor mission4 min ago
3
Delhi Weather25 min ago
4
Gaurav Khanna26 min ago
5
Indian student dead46 min ago