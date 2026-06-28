Rohit Shetty gets extortion threat, Rs 20 crore ransom demanded: Report

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has reportedly received a death threat accompanied by a ₹20 crore extortion demand, allegedly from the Lawrence gang.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the threat was conveyed through a 90-second audio clip received by Shetty's staff on Saturday morning. The message allegedly warned that the filmmaker would be targeted if the Rs 20 crore demand was not met.
Police suspect the voice in the clip belongs to Shubham Lonkar, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Lonkar is currently absconding and is wanted in two high-profile cases—the 2024 murder of politician Baba Siddique and the February 2026 firing outside Shetty's residence.
A Mumbai Crime Branch officer confirmed to the same publication that Shetty's staff approached the police after receiving the audio message.
"Rohit Shetty's staff told us they had received the audio clip containing the threat," the officer said.
The Juhu Police are registering a case and have sent the audio clip for forensic examination to verify the identity of the speaker.
The latest threat comes nearly four months after five bullets were fired outside Shetty's residence near Hasya Kalakar Mehmood Chowk in Mumbai's Juhu area shortly after midnight on February 1.
The Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the attack. Police later arrested the alleged shooter, Deepak Sharma, in Agra while he was attempting to evade arrest.
Investigators said Sharma, who is in his 20s, told police he was influenced by the Bishnoi gang's social media presence before joining the criminal network.
In April, the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 1,624-page charge sheet in connection with the firing incident. The charge sheet named 15 accused, while Pravin Lonkar and Aarzo Bishnoi were declared absconders.
Police believe the attacks on Shetty's residence, along with the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra home in 2024, were intended to establish the gang's dominance and intimidate members of the Hindi film industry.
Rohit Shetty was last seen directing Singham Again, which released on November 1, 2024, and grossed Rs 372.4 crore worldwide.
His next major directorial venture is Golmaal 5, which began production earlier this year and is expected to hit theatres in early 2027.
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