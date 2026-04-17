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ROHIT SHETTY HOUSE FIRING CASE

Rohit Shetty house firing case: Key accused arrested in Agra in joint STF–Mumbai Crime Branch operation

In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a wanted criminal, Pradeep Kumar, in Agra on Thursday, April 16, 2026. 

 

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Rohit Shetty house firing case: Key accused arrested in Agra in joint STF–Mumbai Crime Branch operation(Source: Instagram)

 Mumbai: The shooter allegedly involved in the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai has been arrested from Agra during a joint operation conducted by Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force and Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday.
 

According to Mumbai Police, Pradeep Kumar alias 'Gath', a wanted accused linked to the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang, was arrested in Agra for his alleged involvement in the firing incident at Shetty's residence in Mumbai on February 1, 2026.
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This arrest was executed on April 16, 2026, during a joint operation conducted by the UP STF and the Mumbai Crime Branch at Chhadami Matth, located on the Agra-Etawah Road within the jurisdiction of the Bah police station.
 
The arrested alleged accused has been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch from Agra. The search for the remaining members of the gang is ongoing.
 
The initial investigation by the Mumbai Police into the Rohit Shetty house firing case has led to the arrest of 12 accused, including the main shooter, Deepak Sharma.
 
The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch is handling the case, with sections of the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) invoked.
 
Mumbai DCP Crime Raj Tilak Roushan said, "On February 1, there was firing at movie producer-director Rohit Shetty's residence. In this case, an FIR under 126/26 was registered at the Juhu Police Station. Later, this FIR was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation. In this case, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting further investigation. Initially, the Anti-Extortion Cell arrested 5 accused. In addition, sections of the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) Code have been added to this crime. Yesterday, with the help of Technical Analysis, Human Intelligence, Haryana STF and UP STF, we arrested 7 more accused. In this case, the accused who had fired at Rohit Shetty's house is also included. Till now, a total of 12 accused have been arrested. Further investigation is being done by Anti extortion cell, Mumbai Crime Branch."
 
Rohit Shetty is one of the renowned directors in the Bollywood industry known for giving birth to franchises like Golmaal and Singham. 

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