Rohit Shetty residence firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests key accused who supplied weapon used in attack

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a key accused who allegedly supplied the weapon used in the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, while the main shooter

|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
Rohit Shetty residence firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests key accused who supplied weapon used in attack(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested one more accused in connection with the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, officials said.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's house.

Mumbai Crime Branch said, "The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing."

The Mumbai Crime Branch team will produce him before the Esplanade Court (Killa Court) in Mumbai later today.

Prior to this development, four people were arrested in connection with the case. Their police custody ends today.

Also Read | Rohit Shetty residence firing case: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility, warns 'next bullets will hit his chest'

On February 3, the Mumbai police traced the scooter used in the firing incident to a man from Pune. According to Mumbai Police sources, the Pune man allegedly sold the scooter a few days ago to Aditya Gayaki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30,000. He even obtained Gayaki's signature on a plain piece of paper. Gayaki, along with another arrested person, Samarth Pomaji, left the scooter at a pre-arranged location in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The individuals were allegedly receiving direct instructions from Shubham Lonkar. The police sources added that the accused were unaware of the shooter's identity throughout the period between purchasing the vehicle and bringing it to Mumbai. It was Lonkar who instructed the shooter to pick up the scooter from the designated location and carry out the firing, they said

A similar modus operandi was followed in previous crimes, too, in which several small groups had been employed for a single crime, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the person who allegedly opened fire at Rohit Shetty's residence is still absconding. Further investigation is underway. 

