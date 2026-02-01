Rohit Shetty residence firing case: Visuals from site surface as Mumbai Crime branch forms 12 teams to nab suspects

New Delhi: Four rounds of gunshots were reportedly fired outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence late on the night of January 31. According to an NDTV report, the incident took place between 12:40 am and 1:00 am.

The Juhu area has been secured with heavy security deployment, while investigators and forensic teams are carrying out a detailed examination of the spot to identify those responsible.

A team of forensic experts has already collected bullets and other evidence from the site.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident. Officials confirmed that Rohit Shetty was at home at the time of the firing.

An investigation is underway and all possible angles are being explored to identify the suspects, officials said.

Soon after the incident was reported, senior officers of the Mumbai Police along with teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch reached the scene. For security reasons, the entire area has been cordoned off.

Several visuals from the site have surfaced on social media.

A case has been registered against unidentified assailants under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

A similar incident had taken place outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in 2024, when two bike-borne assailants fired four rounds before fleeing the spot. Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post.

Rohit Shetty’s Work Front

On the professional front, Rohit Shetty last directed Singham Again (2024), starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff, among others.