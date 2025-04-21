Rohit Shetty Reveals Deepika Padukone Was Four Months Pregnant While Filming 'Singham Again', Talks About His Bond With Ranveer Singh And Ajay Devgn

Director-filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently shared an emotional and uplifting behind-the-scenes story of the shooting of his much anticipated film 'Singham Again.' He opened up about the personal bonds he shares with some of the biggest stars in Bollywood.

In a candid conversation on the YouTube show Game Changers, Shetty said actress Deepika Padukone was four months pregnant when she worked on sets filming for her role as Lady Singham. Despite her condition, she displayed unmatched dedication and professionalism, never letting her pregnancy affect her performance.

“When only the last schedule of our film (Singham Again) was pending, Deepika was four months pregnant. But she came for the shoot. Relations like these are rarely made,” Shetty said. He also emphasized the rare yet real bonds in the film industry, stating, “There are 2-3 people I can call at 2 am—Ajay sir, Ranveer Singh, Deepika. I’m very close to them.”

Deepika Padukone returns to Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe as the fierce and action-ready Lady Singham, marking her full-fledged role in the director’s cop franchise. The actress earlier appeared in a dance cameo with Ranveer Singh in Rohit's 2022 film Cirkus and first collaborated with him in the 2013 blockbuster Chennai Express.

Rohit Shetty’s Long-Standing Bonds

Rohit Shetty highlighted the authenticity of his friendships in the industry, especially with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. His friendship with Ajay dates back over three decades, a bond inherited from their fathers—Rohit’s father, stuntman M.B. Shetty, and Ajay’s father, renowned action director Veeru Devgan.

“We started out together. My dad and his dad were both in the action genre. Our bond is 33 years old,” Shetty shared. Ajay has been a mainstay in Rohit's films, from the Golmaal series to Singham, forming one of Bollywood’s most dependable actor-director duos.

Why Rohit Avoids Film Trial Screenings

Rohit also revealed why he generally avoids attending trial screenings. Known for his honesty, he finds it difficult to pretend to like a film he didn’t enjoy. “Invitations have stopped coming now because people know I won’t come. If I don’t like a film, how do I say it’s good? That’s cheating,” he explained.

However, he made an exception for Deepika Padukone during a difficult time in 2018. She had personally invited him to a trial screening of Padmaavat, and Rohit gladly obliged. “There were a lot of issues going on then, so Deepika requested that we all come together. I said, ‘Definitely, why not.’ I really liked it,” he recalled.