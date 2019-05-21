Rohman Shawl is all hearts for girlfriend Sushmita Sen as she clocks 25 years of 'Miss Universe' title

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was crowned as Miss Universe in the year 1994, making the nation proud. Today, the actress has clocked 25 years of the Miss Universe title and to make the occasion special, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to Instagram and was all hearts (quite literally) for his lady love.

Shawl posted a throwback pic of Sushmita and wrote, “25 years of owning the universe”

Check out the screenshot from his Instagram stories here:

Sushmita and Rohman's whirlwind romance took the internet by storm last year when the two made their relationship official. It was the actress's birthday when her beau had put up a romantic post for her, confirming that they are indeed together.

Since then, the couple has posted various pictures and videos, giving us major relationship goals each day. Recently, the two went to Golden Temple, Amritsar and Sush shared moments from their journey on Instagram.

Along with sharing a video, she had written, “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh Prayed for all of us!!! #goldentemple #amritsar Guru Nanak’s 550th Birth Anniversary #sharing #blessings #peace #duggadugga I love you guys!!! Thank you @arushiverma1404 for organising this beautiful Darshan”