New Delhi: Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer died on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, following a long battle with cancer. He played the most iconic role of Karna in mythological show by BR Chopra - Mahabharat. His co-star from the drama, who played Draupadi, actress Roopa Ganguly mourned his sudden demise and broke down remembering the 'handsome man on the sets'.

Roopa Ganguly On Pankaj Dheer

The noted actress told NDTV, "I can't imagine he left us at this age. I am so sorry to hear this. I don't know what to say." The cause of his death was reported to be cancer, however, the actress was unaware of his illness. She said, "I talked to him over a text probably a year ago. But he never spoke to me about his illness."

"Pankaj Dheer was the most handsome man on the set after Nitish Bharadwaj. I used to send him texts calling him, 'my most handsome friend.' He knew people called him 'handsome'. But he's a very well-mannered, soft-spoken gentleman. Puneet Issar and Firoz Khan were a bit playful. But Pankaj was always a reserved person."

She also opened up on her last meeting with Pankaj Dheer. "It was years ago. I go to Mumbai for a short period. I inform some of my friends before going over there. I remember, one time Pankaj came and met me. And the other time, he couldn't. But we used to talk over texts on and off, " she said.

Several Bollywood and TV personalities including Salman Khan, Mukesh Rishi, Feroz Khan, Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim among many others paid their last respects to the iconic star, who was cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium in the Vile Parle west area of Mumbai on October 15, 2025 afternoon.

About Pankaj Dheer

The 68-year-old Pankaj Dheer played a prominent role in superhit TV show Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu among others. He acted in many Hindi films including Sadak, Soldier and Baadshah.

He played the lead role in debut episode of Dastak - a TV series, followed by Zee Horror Show (1993), along with Archana Puran Singh. He also played the lead in Kanoon, a TV series based on court-room dramas.

Pankaj was married to Anita Dheer and together they have two children. His son, Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor is married to TV star Kratika Sengar. He has acted in movies including Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi.

Pankaj Dheer's last show was Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024) and he was also a part of 2019 web series Poison.