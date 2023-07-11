SS Rajamouli Goes On Temple Tour Across Tamil Nadu — Watch Glimpses

After remaining busy with work commitments and global events over the last few months, filmmaker SS Rajamouli took some time off and went on a road trip with his family. The acclaimed director had been busy of late, thanks to the global success of his film RRR, which kept him occupied in a series of events in India as well as abroad, including the 95th Academy Awards. After finishing his professional commitments, Rajamouli got together with his family and went to explore the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu by embarking on a temple tour of the state.

SS Rajamouli also shared glimpses from his trip as he explored prominent temples across the southern state. Apart from that, he also shared details of the sites he visited with his family.

Rajamouli shares glimpses of his temple tour

Mentioning that exploring central Tamil Nadu's rich heritage and divine tranquility was soul-stirring, the filmmaker shared a video that gave glimpses of the temples he visited. The list of temples included the Brihadeeswarar Koil in Thanjavur, Rameshwaram, Sri Ranganadhaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tuttikudi, and Madurai. The video also included pictures of the family as they posed outside the temple and also the director's pictures outside the temple, enjoying kayaking, and having a drink outside a temple.

Along with the video, SS Rajamouli noted that he always wanted to do a road trip to central Tamil Nadu, further crediting his daughter for making it happen in the last week of June this year.

Adding that he could only visit a few temples, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of pandyas, chozhas Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerizing. Whether the fine dining in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam or a kaka hotel murugan mess in Rameshwaram the food has been marvelous everywhere… I must have put on 2-3 kilos in a week. After 3 months of foreign travel and food, this home land tour has been refreshing and uplifting."

Fans react to SS Rajamouli's temple tour

As soon as SS Rajamouli shared the video, fans took to the comment section and praised him for sharing glimpses from the South Indian state. A section of fans also asked humorously if the VFX is from his films.