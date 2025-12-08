Advertisement
Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case: Director Vikram Bhatt Taken To Udaipur By Rajasthan Police

As per the FIR, Dr Murdia reportedly was promised that the film would make a profit of around Rs 200 crore.

Dec 08, 2025
Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has been taken to Udaipur by the Rajasthan police. Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were taken into custody after a complaint was filed against them by an Udaipur-based doctor, alleging that he was defrauded of crores by the director on the pretext of making a film.  

According to the reports, Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six others have been accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira Group of Companies, of Rs 30 crore.

Notably, the police had reportedly earlier issued notices to the six accused in the case for a second time. In the notice, they were asked to appear before the police by December 8.

Going by the FIR, Dr Murdia alleged that he met the filmmaker in April last year and the two talked about a film project in memory of Dr. Murdia’s late wife, Indira. The movie allegedly planned to pay tribute to Murdia’s life and her work across the country in the field of infertility treatment.

As per the FIR, Dr Murdia reportedly was promised that the film would make a profit of around Rs 200 crore.

Apart from the above-mentioned biopic, a separate project based on a historical war narrative was also reportedly discussed between the two.

Dr Murdia alleged that Bhatt had assured him of managing all the aspects of film production.

The complaint, filed at Udaipur's Bhupalpura police station, accuses Bhatt and his associates of conducting financial irregularities and making false promises to the complainant.

