Rs 60 Crore Cheating Case: Raj Kundra Claims Demonetisation Led To Financial Loss

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has recorded fresh statements from Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, as part of the ongoing investigation in the alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case.

During the interrogation, Kundra told EOW that his business suffered heavy losses due to demonetization. The businessman further explained that his company traded in electrical and household appliances; however, the company incurred significant losses after demonetization. He stated that due to the financial crisis, the company was unable to repay the borrowed funds.

This is the second time Kundra's statement was recorded in the matter. Officials informed that he will be summoned again in the coming weeks.

The EOW further questioned Shilpa for nearly four and a half hours in the matter.

For those who do not know, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that Shilpa and Raj conspired to cheat him of more than 60 crores. He claimed that the money given in the name of business expansion between 2015 and 2023 was actually squandered on personal expenses.

If the reports are to be believed, Kundra has claimed that part of Rs. 60 crore was paid to actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia as fees.

However, during the five-hour-long interrogation by EOW, he reportedly remained silent on several crucial points, prompting further rounds of questioning.

According to the reports, it was also revealed during the investigation that the funds in question were directly transferred from the company’s accounts into the accounts of four actresses, including Shilpa, Bipasha, and Neha. Additionally, transactions were also traced to Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Entertainment.

Recently, the Bombay High Court denied permission for international travel to Shilpa and Kundra.

Shilpa's lawyer told the court that she had to go to Colombo to attend a YouTube event.

When the High Court asked about the invitation, the lawyer said that till the time she is not allowed to travel, the invitation will not be received. To this, the court stated that first, Shilpa has to return the Rs 60 crore for the alleged fraud and then only their request will be considered.