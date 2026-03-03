Advertisement
Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganth, Sapthami Gowda condemn pictures of actresses being shot from inappropriate angles at public events

Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganth, and Sapthami Gowda condemned photos of actresses taken from inappropriate angles at public events.

|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 09:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganth, Sapthami Gowda condemn pictures of actresses being shot from inappropriate angles at public events

Bengaluru: Actresses Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganath and Sapthami Gowda have condemned photos and videos of female actors being shot from inappropriate angles at public events. 

Taking to their social media timelines to share a statement in which they unequivocally condemned deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles on Tuesday, the actresses said, "As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue. Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work."

The actresses further said, "This behavior, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable. We are here for our craft. We are here for our cinema."

Stating that they unequivocally condemned deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles, the actresses said, "They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated."

The actresses further said, "We expect those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency. We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this- and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect."

Actress Ashika Ranganath, who shared the statement on her stories section of Instagram, also went on to state, "Let's normalise respect- not violation. Deliberate zoom ins and inappropriate angles are disrespectful and unacceptable."

Actress Sapthami Gowda, who also shared a Kannada version of the statement on her Instagram stories section, went on to state, "There are journalists and media friends who have shown immense respect and with whom we have felt extremely secured with. We request them to support us against these handful who are brutal in how they capture and project the ladies."

Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya was among those who shared the statement put out by the actresses.

