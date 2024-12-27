Rumoured Lovebirds Suhana Khan And Agastya To Ring In New Year In Alibaug At SRK’s Farmhouse? The Archies Couple Spotted Together

Mumbai: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who made their Bollywood debut together in The Archies, have been sparking dating rumors ever since their on-screen chemistry caught fans’ attention. Now, the two are reportedly planning to ring in the New Year at Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

A fan recently spotted Suhana and Agastya in Alibaug, boarding a speedboat, presumably heading to SRK’s farmhouse, Déjà Vu Farms. The sighting has sparked rumors that the duo is spending the New Year together at the Khan family’s favorite retreat.

In the video shared on Instagram, Suhana, known for her chic style, looked stunning in a white crop top paired with an oversized cropped shirt and brown pants. Agastya kept it casual yet stylish, donning a black T-shirt, beige trousers, and a cap from Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand. Suhana also won hearts with her adorable gesture towards a cat being held by a woman, further endearing her to fans.

SRK’s lavish farmhouse in Alibaug is a frequent getaway for the Khan family and their close circle of friends. The sprawling property, equipped with luxurious amenities, has always been a hotspot for celebrations, making it the perfect venue for a star-studded New Year’s bash.

On the professional front, Suhana is reportedly set to share the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in King. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and is set to begin filming in 2025. While Agastya is gearing up for Ikkis, a biographical drama by Sriram Raghavan based on the life of war hero Arun Khetarpal. The film will also star Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.