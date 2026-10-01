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Rupali Ganguly breaks down recalling her late father's dream of owning a house in Mumbai

FICCI Frames 2026: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly also reflected on being raised in a family with a prominent filmmaker as her father.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Rupali Ganguly breaks down recalling her late father's dream of owning a house in Mumbai
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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