Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Rupali Ganguly faces backlash over 'wish PM was a dictator' comment amid student protest row

Rupali Ganguly faces backlash over 'wish PM was a dictator' comment amid student protest row

Actor-politician Rupali Ganguly has sparked widespread social media backlash after calling for repercussions against a minor protester and stating she "wishes PM Modi was a dictator."

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly faces backlash over 'wish PM was a dictator' comment amid student protest row
Image Credit: @rupali ganguly/ Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rupali Ganguly faces backlash over 'wish PM was a dictator' comment amid student protest row
2
3
4
5