Rupali Ganguly Reacts To News Claiming She Was Hurt On The Sets Of Anupamaa; 'Kam Se Kam Bezumano Ko To Baksh Do...'

New Delhi: Television actress Rupali Ganguly has come out strongly against false media reports claiming she was bitten by a dog on the sets of her hit show Anupamaa. In a fiery Instagram Live video posted on Wednesday, Rupali called out the publication responsible, labeling the report “shameful” and “irresponsible journalism.”

Addressing her followers, Rupali said, “It is the most bullshit news I’ve ever heard,” clearly outraged by the fabricated claim. The viral report alleged that the actress was injured by a dog while shooting, which concerned fans and crew members alike. However, Rupali, a passionate animal lover, quickly refuted the story.

“These dogs are my babies,” she said while showing the dogs on set. “This is complete nonsense. These dogs have been with us for five years. Not once has anything happened. No animal bites unless it’s provoked or in pain.”

Listing their names—Aadha, Rimjhim, Ghungroo, Goggle, Coffee, Jadoo, Disco, Diana, Lambuji, and Madan—Rupali emphasized her deep bond with the animals and explained how she even feeds monkeys when they visit the set.

Expressing frustration at the media’s irresponsibility, she declared, “Kam Se Kam Bezubaano Ko To Baksh Do…” (At least spare the voiceless). “They can’t speak, they can’t defend themselves, and yet they’re dragged into false stories for cheap headlines.”

Rupali also called out the publication for not even attempting to verify the facts or reach out for a comment before publishing the report. “Insaan ko toh aap bakshte nahi ho, kam se kam janwar ko toh baksh do,” she said. “Spare the voiceless innocents. Why sensationalize something that never happened?”

In her closing remarks, the actress urged the media to focus on more meaningful stories—like the progress of the nation, the efforts of the armed forces, and the leadership that’s shaping the country—instead of resorting to "clickbait journalism."