Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Stepdaughter’s Controversy, Truth Always Triumph

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly, the popular actress best known for her role in Anupamaa, recently found herself in the midst of a controversy involving her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. Esha had publicly accused Rupali of being a controlling wife to her father, Ashvin Verma, and even alleged that Rupali had an extramarital affair with him while he was still married to her mother. Esha further compared Rupali to Kavya, her negative character in Anupamaa, and claimed she was physically and emotionally abusive toward her mother.

The accusations reached a breaking point when Esha allegedly called Rupali’s son, Rudransh, an illegitimate child. In response, Rupali took legal action, filing a defamation lawsuit worth ₹50 crore against Esha for tarnishing her public image with baseless allegations. Reacting to the lawsuit her lawyer Sana Khan said,” This action serves as a reminder that no one, irrespective of their location or nationality, can misuse public platforms to defame or degrade others without facing legal repercussions.”

Addressing the controversy at a recent award function, Rupali expressed her emotional struggle but emphasized her belief in justice. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, she stated, “I will not lie that it doesn’t affect me; of course, it does. When someone talks behind your back, you get affected. But we must keep faith as truth triumphs in the end”.

Since the lawsuit, Esha reportedly blocked Rupali on social media and refrained from making further statements, and reacting to the lawsuit she had mentioned on her Instagram,” Hi everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care”.

Rupali’s strong stance has garnered support from her fans, who continue to stand by her side during this challenging time.