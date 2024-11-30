Rupali Ganguly Takes Family Vacation To Goa Amid Ongoing Feud With Stepdaughter Esha Verma

Mumbai: Amid her ongoing feud with stepdaughter Esha Verma, renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly has jetted off for a family holiday in Goa with husband Ashwin Verma and their son Rudransh.

Ashwin took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures of the three sitting in the flight. He captioned the images: “Family time #familia #rupaliganguly #rudranshverma #ashwinverma #goa #vacation.”

Rupali took to her stories section, where she re-shared three pictures. In the first image, she is seen sitting with her husband and son and captioned it as #familia.

She then shared a glimpse of their sitting behind the husband-wife duo and captioned it: ‘He wasn’t allowed to sit in the emergency row.”

In the last image, the actress is seen wearing to glasses and she wrote: “mere do do chashme” alongside the image.

Amid her ongoing legal dispute with stepdaughter Esha Verma, Rupali recently re-shared a note that says, “You have to prove nothing to anyone.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reshared the.girly_thoughts post that read, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.”

The Anupamaa actress also added Blackpink’s Lisa's popular track “Money.”

Her post comes after Esha slammed a Rs 50 crore defamation notice from the actress and said that it was “disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character.”

In her statement, Esha wrote, “Hi everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye.”

“Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care.”

She went on to add, “For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn't escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. In doing so, I hoped to give a voice to others who might be facing similar struggles, especially when it comes to family dynamics. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty.”

Esha also criticised her father Ashwin and Rupali, saying, “I want to address an important point: a child should never be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father’s child.”

“Their response to my statement was disturbing, and cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family.”