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NewsEntertainmentPeopleRussell Crowe breaks silence on viral fan confrontation video, says ‘everybody got their autograph’
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Russell Crowe breaks silence on viral fan confrontation video, says ‘everybody got their autograph’

Hollywood star Russell Crowe has responded after a video showing him warning fans outside a Paris hotel sparked debate online. Defending his actions, the Oscar-winning actor said he was simply maintaining order while ensuring fans still got their autographs and selfies.

|Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Russell Crowe said the viral clip was “clickbait” and insisted all fans received autographs and photos
  • The actor explained he set clear boundaries without the help of security while leaving a hotel in Paris
  • Crowe also dismissed recent engagement rumours involving girlfriend Britney Theriot
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Russell Crowe breaks silence on viral fan confrontation video, says ‘everybody got their autograph’Pic Credit: Russell Crowe, Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, who had a heated exchange with fans outside a hotel after a video of the encounter went viral, has defended his position.

The actor, 62, was filmed interacting with fans who approached him for autographs as he left a hotel in Paris, France. The video shows the actor giving them a warning and threatening he would be "gone" if anyone acted like a "d***".

The actor said, "Are you listening? Stay where you are. Don’t f****** push in on me. I’ll come to you. Give everybody space. As soon as somebody’s a d***, I’m gone. You got me? Clear?".

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The video sparked intense debate online about the actor’s treatment of fans and the Oscar-winner has now weighed in on the controversy by insisting he was able to successfully set boundaries without requiring any help from "security".

He took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Clickbait. Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time. One man, no security. Handled. What’s your problem?".

The actor was in France with his girlfriend Britney Theriot and they were spotted attending the opening day of the French Open tennis championship on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Demi Lovato marks first wedding anniversary with heartfelt note for husband Jordan Lutes: ‘Best year of my life’

The actor has denied plans to marry again after rumours claimed the couple were engaged. The actor, who was earlier married to Australian singer-actress Danielle Spencer before their 2018 divorce, brushed aside the engagement speculation and joked he has no intention of “ruining” his “joyful and happy” relationship with his partner by getting married.

During an appearance on Sunday's 60 Minutes, he said, "All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again? No. My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding? ... We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy”.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce steal spotlight with surprise NBA date night amid wedding buzz

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