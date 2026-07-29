Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Russo Brothers reveal Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom voice gave them 'chills' in Avengers: Dooms

Russo Brothers reveal Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom voice gave them 'chills' in Avengers: Dooms

The Russo Brothers have revealed that hearing Robert Downey Jr.'s voice as Doctor Doom was the moment they knew he was perfect for the iconic Marvel villain. The directors said the unforgettable performance gave them "chills" and reminded them of Iron Man's legendary Avengers: Endgame moment.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Russo Brothers reveal Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom voice gave them 'chills' in Avengers: Dooms
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Russo Brothers reveal Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom voice gave them 'chills' in Avengers: Dooms
Avengers: Doomsday1 min ago
2
BTS17 min ago
3
Aamir khan22 min ago
4
NEET UG 2026 counselling36 min ago
5
india us tariff51 min ago