/S Janaki passes away at 88: DK Shivakumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and KTR mourn the 'Nightingale of South India'

"The news of the demise of renowned singer S. Janaki garu is profoundly heartbreaking! S. Janaki garu, the legendary singer who could evoke all nine emotions with her mellifluous voice. For nearly six decades, she enthralled Indians by singing thousands of songs in various Indian languages. Janaki garu spent a few years of her childhood residing in Sirisilla, which I represent. Janaki garu's passing is an irreplaceable loss to the music world and the Indian film industry," he wrote in his tribute.