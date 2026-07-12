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  • /S Janaki passes away at 88: DK Shivakumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and KTR mourn the 'Nightingale of South India'

S Janaki passes away at 88: DK Shivakumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and KTR mourn the 'Nightingale of South India'

Renowned multilingual vocalist S Janaki, who recorded over 48,000 songs across a six-decade career, passed away at the age of 88 at a Mysuru hospital following age-related complications and a cardiac arrest.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
S Janaki passes away at 88: DK Shivakumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and KTR mourn the 'Nightingale of South India'
Image Credit: @apsaravydyula/Instagram

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