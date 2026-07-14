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  • /S Janaki's granddaughter Apsara Vydyula: Don’t measure my love for my grandmother by the tears you do or do not see!

S Janaki's granddaughter Apsara Vydyula: Don’t measure my love for my grandmother by the tears you do or do not see!

S Janaki death: S Janaki, who recorded over 48,000 songs across a six-decade career, passed away at the age of 88 at a Mysuru hospital following age-related complications and a cardiac arrest.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
S Janaki's granddaughter Apsara Vydyula: Don’t measure my love for my grandmother by the tears you do or do not see!
Image Credit: Instagram/@Apsara Vydyula

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