Apsara then said, "Over the past few days, I have seen people question my grief because they do not see tears in my eyes. Please don’t measure my love for my grandmother by the tears you do or do not see. We were taught, especially by her, to understand death from a deeply spiritual place. She taught us that love does not end when a life does. My experiences have made me stronger than I ever wished I had to be. Grief is not always loud. Sometimes it is quiet, steady and deeply personal."