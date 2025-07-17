S.S. Rajamouli And Genelia Reunite After 20 Years, Director Praises Her Timeless Beauty

New Delhi: A heartwarming moment has taken the internet by storm, a video capturing actress Genelia Deshmukh and acclaimed director S.S. Rajamouli reuniting nearly two decades after their first collaboration has gone viral. The reunion took place at the pre-release event of Genelia’s upcoming film Junior, and fans couldn’t get enough of their genuine camaraderie.

The emotional resonance of the moment lies in their shared history. Genelia and Rajamouli had worked together on the 2004 Telugu sports drama Sye, a film that broke new ground by introducing rugby to Telugu cinema. It was a pivotal project early in both their careers, and their onscreen interaction brought back a wave of nostalgia for audiences familiar with that era.

At the event, Rajamouli expressed his admiration for Genelia, saying, "Genelia, you are frozen in time, man. What... how many years have passed away, yet you look exactly the same. I even asked cinematographer Senthil if we'll see a new Genelia in this, and he assured, we will. I am eagerly waiting for it."

Genelia, clearly touched, responded warmly, "You are too too kind, sir. Means so much to me."

The event successfully generated buzz for Junior, which is set to hit theatres on July 18. Directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, the film features Genelia alongside Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, and V. Ravichandran in key roles. The reunion moment added a special emotional layer to the film’s promotions, leaving fans eagerly anticipating both the release and the on-screen magic Genelia will bring.

Previously, Genelia posted a couple of photos with the President of the country on her official Instagram account, the female lead of the drama, Genelia D'Souza wrote, "Truly honoured to meet the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji Thank you for taking the time to watch Sitaare Zameen Par, for your kind words, and for showering us with your good wishes. Your presence and encouragement mean more than we can express — it’s a blessing we will carry with us always"