Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930946https://zeenews.india.com/people/s-s-rajamouli-makes-japanese-gaming-debut-with-cameo-in-hideo-kojima-s-death-stranding-2-on-the-beach-2930946.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
DEATH STRANDING 2 ON THE BEACH

S.S. Rajamouli Makes Japanese Gaming Debut With Cameo In Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli appears in the highly anticipated Japanese video game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, marking a unique crossover between Indian cinema and Japanese gaming.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

S.S. Rajamouli Makes Japanese Gaming Debut With Cameo In Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Image: X)

New Delhi: Renowned Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, best known for his epic cinematic spectacles Baahubali and RRR, is now stepping into an entirely new frontier — video games. The celebrated director has revealed that he will make a cameo appearance in one of the most anticipated Japanese games, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, helmed by legendary game creator Hideo Kojima.

Rajamouli’s involvement in the game was confirmed after Kojima posted on social media about scanning the director during his visit to Japan. The two creatives met while Rajamouli was promoting RRR in Japan, a film that saw massive success both in India and abroad, including a strong reception in Japan with physical media releases on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

Sharing his experience, Rajamouli said, “When we were in Japan for RRR promotions, I visited Kojima-san’s office. He scanned me there, and honestly, I had no idea how or where he’d use it. I just sensed something magical was in the making.”

Now, with the release of the game drawing closer, Rajamouli has expressed his excitement over being part of the project. “To now see myself featured in Death Stranding 2 is a true honour. Kojima-san is a visionary, and I’m humbled to be even a small part of his extraordinary world,” he added.

Hideo Kojima, the mastermind behind Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid, and other genre-defining titles, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the scanning session on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Director S.S. Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR ”

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game Death Stranding and is known for its complex narrative, emotional depth, and striking visuals. With Rajamouli’s cameo, the game also marks a cultural crossover moment — uniting the worlds of Indian cinema and Japanese gaming.

As Rajamouli continues to break boundaries and surprise audiences, his entry into the gaming universe only reaffirms his ever-expanding creative reach.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK