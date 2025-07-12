S.S. Rajamouli Makes Japanese Gaming Debut With Cameo In Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

New Delhi: Renowned Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, best known for his epic cinematic spectacles Baahubali and RRR, is now stepping into an entirely new frontier — video games. The celebrated director has revealed that he will make a cameo appearance in one of the most anticipated Japanese games, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, helmed by legendary game creator Hideo Kojima.

Rajamouli’s involvement in the game was confirmed after Kojima posted on social media about scanning the director during his visit to Japan. The two creatives met while Rajamouli was promoting RRR in Japan, a film that saw massive success both in India and abroad, including a strong reception in Japan with physical media releases on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

Sharing his experience, Rajamouli said, “When we were in Japan for RRR promotions, I visited Kojima-san’s office. He scanned me there, and honestly, I had no idea how or where he’d use it. I just sensed something magical was in the making.”

Now, with the release of the game drawing closer, Rajamouli has expressed his excitement over being part of the project. “To now see myself featured in Death Stranding 2 is a true honour. Kojima-san is a visionary, and I’m humbled to be even a small part of his extraordinary world,” he added.

Hideo Kojima, the mastermind behind Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid, and other genre-defining titles, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the scanning session on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Director S.S. Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR ”

Director S.S. Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR pic.twitter.com/rcyatlnXnS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 20, 2022

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game Death Stranding and is known for its complex narrative, emotional depth, and striking visuals. With Rajamouli’s cameo, the game also marks a cultural crossover moment — uniting the worlds of Indian cinema and Japanese gaming.

As Rajamouli continues to break boundaries and surprise audiences, his entry into the gaming universe only reaffirms his ever-expanding creative reach.