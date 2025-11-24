Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 Grand Finale 2025: Know Winner, Full Runner-Up List, And What Prize They Took Home

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale 2025: The most awaited Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 grand finale took place on November 23. Susanthica was declared the winner of the show. The grand finale featured a fierce musical battle between six finalists — Sreehari Raveendran, Susanthica, Sapesan, Chinnu Senthamilan, Pavithra, and Shivani.

The grand finale was premiered on Zee Tamil and Zee5 for six hours.

The winner, Susanthica, took home a cash prize of approximately Rs 15 lakh and was awarded a dream home by MP Developers.

Sapesan, popular for his expertise in folk music, emerged as the first runner-up. Chinnu Senthamilan, known for his energetic performances, became the second runner-up. Pavithra earned the title of People's Favourite.

The beloved Tamil singing reality show, which aired on Zee Tamil, began on May 24, 2025. After weeks of performances, intense battles, and the discovery of hidden musical talents, the show reached its conclusion last night as the finalists competed for the coveted title.

The electrifying grand finale aired live on Zee Tamil on Sunday from 5:00 PM, and the winner was announced around 11:00 PM.

This season featured new judges like Shweta Mohan and SP Charan, alongside returning judges Srinivas, Vijay Prakash, Saindhavi, and Karthik, who were part of previous successful editions. The finale showcased diverse performances, with each finalist bringing their unique style and energy to the stage.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors introduced a new concept by bringing forth contestants above the age of 35. It featured participants from all walks of life, competing in weekly challenges and interacting with live audiences and viewer votes.