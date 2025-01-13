Saajha Sindoor Actress Stuti Vinkle Reminisces About Childhood Makar Sankranti Memories: 'I Used To Scream...'

Makar Sankranti is a festival that fills the air with colorful kites, and for Stuti Vinkle, who plays Phooli in Saajha Sindoor, it brings back fond childhood memories of flying kites and enjoying the simple joys of the season.

Recalling her childhood celebrations, Stuti shared, “Makar Sankranti has always been one of my favorite festivals, especially because of the fun of flying kites. The sky is filled with colorful kites, and kids spend hours on their terraces flying them, even outside of Makar Sankranti. I was no different. One of my favorite childhood memories is that weeks before the festival, my friends and I would stock up on kites and spend entire days on the terrace flying them non-stop. I didn’t know how to fly a kite, but I would try to learn or just watch my siblings and friends flying them. My mother was excellent at flying kites and even taught me how to make them with thread, but I don’t remember it now. Still, I used to scream "Kai Po Che!" louder than anyone.”

She continued, “A particularly fun memory is running from one terrace to another, trying to catch kites that we cut from other people's strings (laughs). I still remember the time I fell while chasing a kite, and my family was so upset with me! Even today, I have some kites from those days. This year, I will be celebrating Makar Sankranti on the sets of our Sun Neo show Saajha Sindoor, and I hope to make it a memorable one by sharing Til Gud Laddoos with my reel-life family.”

Stuti, who is known for her role as Phooli, also praised the chemistry she shares with co-star Sahil Uppal, who plays Gagan. The show, which airs on Sun Neo, follows the marital journey of Phooli and Gagan while showcasing the manipulative schemes of Saroj, played by Sangita Ghosh. Saajha Sindoor airs Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM.