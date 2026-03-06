Saaniya Chandhok marries Arjun Tendulkar: What's their age difference and why is it trending?

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's high-profile wedding took place in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. The who's who of the entertainment, business and cricket came under one roof to bless the couple. Saaniya is the granddaughter of Mumbai-based industrialist Ravi Ghai.

Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar happily posed with the newlyweds outside the venue and greeted the paps. The family photo album broke the internet, as several prominent faces including attended the wedding reception.

What is Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar's age difference?

Well, Saaniya was born on June 23, 1998, while Arjun celebrates his birthday on September 24, 1999. Their minimal 1 year age gap caught netizens attention, reminding them of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali's own love story.

Sachin tied the knot with Anjali in 1995 after dating for 5 long years. Anjali, a paediatrician is 6 years older to him. Over the years, their fairytale romance and successful marriage has been admired by fans.

What Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar wore

For the ceremony, Saaniya Chandhok chose a classic bridal look rooted in traditional Indian aesthetics. She wore a richly embroidered red saree adorned with intricate zari and threadwork that formed dense patterns across the fabric and blouse. The saree's pallu featured heavy gold borders, adding a regal finish to the ensemble.

Her jewellery followed a classic bridal style, featuring a statement choker necklace, paired with matching earrings and stacked bangles. The jewellery appeared to feature gemstone detailing that complemented the red and gold palette. Saaniya styled her hair in soft waves with a centre parting, while her makeup featured defined eyes and a warm-toned bridal look.

Arjun Tendulkar matched the ceremonial theme in a deep red sherwani heavily embellished with gold embroidery. The outfit featured a high collar and intricate floral motifs, making it a striking wedding ensemble. He paired the sherwani with ivory or cream straight-cut trousers and brown traditional shoes, creating a coordinated look with the bride's attire. His hairstyle was neatly styled with a subtle side part, giving the overall appearance a formal and understated finish.

Guests at Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding

The wedding ceremony saw many prominent attendees including business icon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani, son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also spotted arriving at the wedding. Also in attendance were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and family, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar made a solo appearance and posed briefly for photographers before entering the venue. Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana Khan, Aamir Khan and Raj Thackeray were also present at the do.

(With ANI inputs)