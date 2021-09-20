Saba Ali Khan says she resembles Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan, here's how fans react

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's toddler Jehangir Ali Khan seems to be the next internet sensation, much like his older brother Taimur Ali Khan. Barely nine months old, his pictures go on to become a viral thing on the internet as soon as they get shared. Fans have often debated whether he resembles his bro 'Tim Tim' or diva mom Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena, who is currently holidaying at an undisputed beach location with her husband Saif and kids, has been regularly dropping pictures and videos of Jeh on Instagram. As expected, fans are once again divided on who the tiny tod resembles most, in his family.

Amid the confusion, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan dropped a collage of pictures of her and Jeh on Monday, and wondered whether she bears a resemblance to her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan.

The collage shared by Saba comprised of a photo of herself, and a picture of Jehangir. "My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and moi. Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know (sic)!" she wrote in the caption.

While some fans felt that there was a resemblance between Saba and Jehangir, others felt that he looked more like the Kapoor family than the Pataudis. "Toooo much resemblance," one wrote, while another differed and said, "No, he doesn’t resemble you ma’am at all, so sorry, he is a true copy of Kareena."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots'. Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in 'Bhoot Police'. The horror-comedy, which also features Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, is available on Disney plus Hotstar.

